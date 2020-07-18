Massive flood arrives at China's Three Gorges reservoir

Photo taken on July 18, 2020 shows the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province. The Three Gorges reservoir in central China's Hubei Province has seen the second flood along the Yangtze River in 2020, the largest one arriving at the reservoir so far this year. At 8 a.m. on Saturday, the inbound flow of water reached 61,000 cubic meters per second while the outbound flow was 33,000 cubic meters per second, with 45 percent of floodwater withheld in the reservoir, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.Photo:Xinhua
