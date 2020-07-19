Dream Island amusement park reopens to public in Russia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/19 8:32:53

People visit the Dream Island amusement park in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2020. The indoor amusement park reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

People wearing face masks enter the Dream Island amusement park in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2020. The indoor amusement park reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

An employee wearing a face mask disinfects a facility at the Dream Island amusement park in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2020. The indoor amusement park reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

People take a ride on a swing carousel at the Dream Island amusement park in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2020. The indoor amusement park reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

An employee wearing a face mask disinfects a facility at the Dream Island amusement park in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2020. The indoor amusement park reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus