Dream Island amusement park reopens to public in Russia

People visit the Dream Island amusement park in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2020. The indoor amusement park reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

