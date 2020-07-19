Nakao River wetland park in Nanning, S China

People take photos in the Nakao River wetland park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 18, 2020. The Nakao River, which used to be a sewage ditch in Nanning, has turned into a beautiful wetland park, thanks to the ecological and environmental improvement by local government in recently years. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

