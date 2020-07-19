First phase of Shuguang Water Town project opens to public

Tourists take a boat at the Shuguang Water Town in Zhaozhuangzi Village, Beichen District of Tianjin, north China, July 18, 2020. The first phase of Shuguang Water Town project, which covers an area of more than 5,000 mu (about 333 hectare), opened to the public on Saturday. Local authorities expect that the project will create more job opportunities for villagers and help them raise their income. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People visit the Shuguang Water Town in Zhaozhuangzi Village, Beichen District of Tianjin, north China, July 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff member feeds waterfowls at the Shuguang Water Town in Zhaozhuangzi Village, Beichen District of Tianjin, north China, July 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Ran)