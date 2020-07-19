Ecological environment improved along Qingzhang River in Handan

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2020 shows tourists enjoying themselves along the Qingzhang River in Shexian County, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. The city of Handan has launched a comprehensive improvement project along the Qingzhang River to improve ecological environment for local people in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

