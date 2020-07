People wearing face masks visit the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

US COVID-19 deaths have surpassed the 140,000 mark to reach 140,103 as of 8:50 pm local time on Saturday (0050 GMT on Sunday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.