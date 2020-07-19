British Columbia urges people to wear masks in confined spaces

A passenger wearing a face mask waits to ride a SkyTrain in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 18, 2020. As new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia continued to tick upwards, health officials urged those who can to wear a mask on transit and in other confined spaces, such as grocery stores. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

