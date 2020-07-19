Street Music Day event held in Vilnius, Lithuania

People perform during the Street Music Day event in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 18, 2020. Professional and amateur musicians performed in the streets and parks in the old town of Vilnius to celebrate Street Music Day on Saturday. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

