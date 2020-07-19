Craftsmen work at Kabwata Cultural Village in Zambia

A shop owner maintains a woodcarving at his shop at Kabwata Cultural Village in Lusaka, Zambia, July 17, 2020. The city's artwork market once popular among foreign tourists was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Martin Mbangweta)

A craftsman works on a woodcarving depicting Zambian culture at Kabwata Cultural Village in Lusaka, Zambia, July 17, 2020. The city's artwork market once popular among foreign tourists was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Martin Mbangweta)

A craftsman polishes woodcarvings at his shop at Kabwata Cultural Village in Lusaka, Zambia, July 17, 2020. The city's artwork market once popular among foreign tourists was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Martin Mbangweta)