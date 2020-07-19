Nine employees from Chinese giant Sinopec working in Kuwait found to have COVID-19

An employee works at a Sinopec gas station in Southwest China's Yunnan Province in February. Photo: IC

Nine employees from Chinese oil giant Sinopec working in Kuwait were found to have contracted COVID-19 on Saturday after they returned to China on a chartered flight on Friday.One of them was confirmed to have COVID-19 and another eight were diagnosed as asymptomatic patients, according to the health authority in Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong Province on Sunday.The nine Sinopec employees took chartered flight CA042 from Kuwait to Qingdao on Friday.Those who took the same chartered flight were sent to quarantine upon arrival. A total of 350 close contacts on the flight are currently under medical observation.As of Saturday, Kuwait reported a total of 58,221 cases and 404 deaths from COVID-19.Global Times