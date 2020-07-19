Mumbai becomes 2nd Indian city to surpass 100,000 case-load of COVID-19

Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment conduct COVID-19 screening at a slum amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai, India, on June 17, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Mumbai has become the second Indian city after New Delhi to cross the grim mile-stone of 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,199 fresh cases reported on Saturday.Of the total cases of 100,178 so far, 70,492 patients have been cured and discharged while 24,039 are active cases and 5,647 are dead so far.The city with a population of 18.4 million has so far tested 427,378 persons and has a recovery rate of 70 percent with patient doubling rate at 54 days, as per the update shared by the city's governing authority, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.Mumbai remains under partial lockdown with largely essential service providers and only state government employees being allowed to travel.India's western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is its political capital, was planning to roll-out the next phase of Mission Begin Again by relaxing lock-down norms and easing restriction on public transport earlier this month, but the spike in cases in India's financial capital and adjoining urban hubs had acted as a deterrent, a civic official said.India, ranked third after the United States and Brazil with over one million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, currently has 358,692 active cases. A total of 26,273 deaths are reported so far.