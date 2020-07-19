Nepal's public transport resumes with caution amid COVID-19 caseload fall

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at a police checkpoint in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 17, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A staff member measures the temperature of passengers who are about to board a bus in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A passenger is to get on a bus in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Long lines of vehicles wait at a police checkpoint causing a heavy traffic obstruction in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday, July 17. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

A staff member wearing a protective suit waits for passengers at a bus station in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People wearing masks take a bus in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at a police checkpoint in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 17, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)