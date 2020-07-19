Comet NEOWISE in starry sky over Ming'antu observing station

Photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows the starry sky over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows the starry sky over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows the starry sky over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows the starry sky over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows the starry sky over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)