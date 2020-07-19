Box office presales for China’s film reopening day surpass 256,000 yuan

File photo: VCG

As moviegoers in China await the much-anticipated reopening of cinemas scheduled for Monday, box office presales for the day have surpassed 256,000 yuan ($36,700) as of Sunday afternoon.According to the Maoyan Pro app which observes real-time box office information, presales for cinemas across the Chinese mainland have exceeded 256,000 yuan as of 3:00 pm and is going up rapidly, the Global Times has found.According to the app, a cinema called Chengdu Eying 1958 Movie Palace in Southwest China's Sichuan Province championed with 12,000 yuan in box office presales on Sunday, with 589 viewers having booked their tickets.Altogether 12 screenings have been scheduled at Eying 1958 cinema and the only film that will be shown is A First Farewell, a movie produced in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region that tells the story of a local Xinjiang boy getting along with his friends and his mother.Top 10 cinemas with the largest presale bookings were mainly located in southern China, such as Hangzhou, Shanghai, Guangzhou and eastern China's Jiangsu and Anhui provinces.The China Film Administration announced on July 16 that cinemas in low-risk areas will be allowed to reopen starting from Monday, while those in high-risk areas will remain closed.To ensure safety of the moviegoers, cinemas that reopen must strictly implement epidemic-related safety measures such as wearing of face masks, limiting seating capacity for each showing ( no more than 30 percent), reducing the number of films to half that of the pre-epidemic period and banning all food and beverages in theaters, according to the announcement.Moviegoers must occupy alternate seats with a space of at least one meter between one another. The policy also requires that intervals between showings will be extended, for thorough cleaning and disinfection in between.Global Times