Thousands rally old case of black man’s death in France

People attend a protest near the New York City Hall in New York, the United States, June 30, 2020. Protests following the death of black man George Floyd have continued in New York City for more than a month. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Four years after the death of a 24-year-old black man, Adama Traore, in French police custody, several thousands of people rallied in his memory on Saturday, against the backdrop of the global Black Lives Matter movement.Family and friends of Traore continue to press for a full account of the circumstances leading up to his death amid heightened awareness of police brutality in a number of countries around the world.The march - in the town of Val-d'Oise just outside Paris - was organized by an Adama support group and Alternatiba, an environmental group that is fighting against social inequality.French judges have ordered a new medical inquiry to ascertain the cause of Traore's death in custody that made him a symbol of alleged police racism and violence.Traore had been pinned to the ground by police officers, and fainted while being brought to a police station where he later died."No man, no person should die like that, at that age," said Assa Traore, a sister who has led the fight on her brother's behalf and wants to see the officers charged with voluntary homicide.In addition to people close to the family, demonstrators included members of the "gilets jaunes" movement who staged a series of sometimes violent protests in 2018-19.Union members and militant environmentalists also took part, hiring a bus from the capital.AFP