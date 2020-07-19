Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Cuts off
5 Ever
10 Fiber source in some cereals
14 Actor Baldwin
15 Pang
16 Word after "Space" or "alien"
17 Andean land
18 Jam ingredients?
19 No more than
20 *Sport with birdies
23 As yet
26 Late architect I.M.
27 Ecuadorean's "Enough!"
31 DuVernay who directed "13th"
32 Astronaut Grissom
34 Winter hrs. in Waltham
36 ___ B. Wells
37 "Can you repeat that?"
39 Customer
41 *Classic PC application whose name is also a warship
45 Gobbles up
47 Get rid of, as a mustache
48 Organize
51 Political coalition
52 Checked out before robbing
53 A kite may get stuck in one
54 Dracula, at times
55 *Activity with dotted tiles, as some spell it
57 Comfort ___
58 Very small amount
60 Palestinian group
62 Remark after overcoming a setback, and a hint to two letters of each starred answer
68 Place to buy pastrami
69 Many of its license plates say "Famous potatoes"
70 Has another birthday
71 Perfect plot
72 Still sleeping
73 Basic medical adviceDOWN
1 Drink from a dish
2 "Bravo, bullfighter!"
3 The "p" in mpg
4 Deep-sea diver's gear
5 Just slightly
6 Loud bass sounds
7 Nickname that sounds like the letters before and after "S"
8 Canadian coin featuring a bird, slangily
9 "___ we forget"
10 Mars who sang "Please Me" with Cardi B
11 Music genre ... or hit
12 Take steps
13 "The Matrix" hero
21 Noble gas in the atmosphere
22 Available, as a brew
23 Drain of energy
24 Egg cells
25 Locally sourced food movement
28 Self reflection?
29 Bustle
30 ___ Andreas Fault
33 World Heritage Site org.
35 Big name in bathing suits
38 45 or 78
40 One may be multiple-choice
42 Bogus
43 "Now, where ___?"
44 20-20, e.g.?
45 A drop in the ocean?
46 Extremely concerned
49 Calls something else
50 Least relaxed
55 Last month, briefly
56 Pronoun for Wonder Woman
59 Brother of Abel
61 Biology lab gel
63 Next of ___
64 Altar vow
65 Turner who led a historic revolt
66 Thanksgiving, e.g.: Abbr.
67 Bounce
SolutionNewspaper headline: Crossword