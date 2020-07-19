Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Cuts off5 Ever10 Fiber source in some cereals14 Actor Baldwin15 Pang16 Word after "Space" or "alien"17 Andean land18 Jam ingredients?19 No more than20 *Sport with birdies23 As yet26 Late architect I.M.27 Ecuadorean's "Enough!"31 DuVernay who directed "13th"32 Astronaut Grissom34 Winter hrs. in Waltham36 ___ B. Wells37 "Can you repeat that?"39 Customer41 *Classic PC application whose name is also a warship45 Gobbles up47 Get rid of, as a mustache48 Organize51 Political coalition52 Checked out before robbing53 A kite may get stuck in one54 Dracula, at times55 *Activity with dotted tiles, as some spell it57 Comfort ___58 Very small amount60 Palestinian group62 Remark after overcoming a setback, and a hint to two letters of each starred answer68 Place to buy pastrami69 Many of its license plates say "Famous potatoes"70 Has another birthday71 Perfect plot72 Still sleeping73 Basic medical advice1 Drink from a dish2 "Bravo, bullfighter!"3 The "p" in mpg4 Deep-sea diver's gear5 Just slightly6 Loud bass sounds7 Nickname that sounds like the letters before and after "S"8 Canadian coin featuring a bird, slangily9 "___ we forget"10 Mars who sang "Please Me" with Cardi B11 Music genre ... or hit12 Take steps13 "The Matrix" hero21 Noble gas in the atmosphere22 Available, as a brew23 Drain of energy24 Egg cells25 Locally sourced food movement28 Self reflection?29 Bustle30 ___ Andreas Fault33 World Heritage Site org.35 Big name in bathing suits38 45 or 7840 One may be multiple-choice42 Bogus43 "Now, where ___?"44 20-20, e.g.?45 A drop in the ocean?46 Extremely concerned49 Calls something else50 Least relaxed55 Last month, briefly56 Pronoun for Wonder Woman59 Brother of Abel61 Biology lab gel63 Next of ___64 Altar vow65 Turner who led a historic revolt66 Thanksgiving, e.g.: Abbr.67 Bounce

Solution