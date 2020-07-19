Crossword for teabreak

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/7/19 17:08:40

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Cuts off

  5 Ever

 10 Fiber source in some cereals

 14 Actor Baldwin

 15 Pang

 16 Word after "Space" or "alien"

 17 Andean land

 18 Jam ingredients?

 19 No more than

 20 *Sport with birdies

 23 As yet

 26 Late architect I.M.

 27 Ecuadorean's "Enough!"

 31 DuVernay who directed "13th"

 32 Astronaut Grissom

 34 Winter hrs. in Waltham

 36 ___ B. Wells

 37 "Can you repeat that?"

 39 Customer

 41 *Classic PC application whose name is also a warship

 45 Gobbles up

 47 Get rid of, as a mustache

 48 Organize

 51 Political coalition

 52 Checked out before robbing

 53 A kite may get stuck in one

 54 Dracula, at times

 55 *Activity with dotted tiles, as some spell it

 57 Comfort ___

 58 Very small amount

 60 Palestinian group

 62 Remark after overcoming a setback, and a hint to two letters of each starred answer

 68 Place to buy pastrami

 69 Many of its license plates say "Famous potatoes"

 70 Has another birthday

 71 Perfect plot

 72 Still sleeping

 73 Basic medical advice

DOWN

  1 Drink from a dish

  2 "Bravo, bullfighter!"

  3 The "p" in mpg

  4 Deep-sea diver's gear

  5 Just slightly

  6 Loud bass sounds

  7 Nickname that sounds like the letters before and after "S"

  8 Canadian coin featuring a bird, slangily

  9 "___ we forget"

 10 Mars who sang "Please Me" with Cardi B

 11 Music genre ... or hit

 12 Take steps

 13 "The Matrix" hero

 21 Noble gas in the atmosphere

 22 Available, as a brew

 23 Drain of energy

 24 Egg cells

 25 Locally sourced food movement

 28 Self reflection?

 29 Bustle

 30 ___ Andreas Fault

 33 World Heritage Site org.

 35 Big name in bathing suits

 38 45 or 78

 40 One may be multiple-choice

 42 Bogus

 43 "Now, where ___?"

 44 20-20, e.g.?

 45 A drop in the ocean?

 46 Extremely concerned

 49 Calls something else

 50 Least relaxed

 55 Last month, briefly

 56 Pronoun for Wonder Woman

 59 Brother of Abel

 61 Biology lab gel

 63 Next of ___

 64 Altar vow

 65 Turner who led a historic revolt

 66 Thanksgiving, e.g.: Abbr.

 67 Bounce



Solution


Newspaper headline: Crossword


