Namibian, Chinese artists collaborate for song on reducing gender-based violence

A Chinese artist collaborated with three artists from Namibia on a song aimed at helping decrease gender-based violence worldwide.The song, titled "The Gender-Based Violence Song," features Chinese artist Geng Shudong alongside Zuluboy, Chezlam and Lilianah from Namibia.Geng said working with Namibian artists was a huge privilege for him."The reason why I decided to partake in this project is because I don't like it when people abuse each other," Geng said.Geng first arrived in Namibia two years ago and is currently working as a water meter engineer in the country.Zuluboy said the song serves as a wake-up call to those who abuse others and that he was excited to feature a Chinese national."I met Geng on social media. We exchanged contact cellphone numbers. A few weeks later we met up and teamed up for the project. I loved working with him because we both don't condone abuse. While working with him I have learned a lot about Chinese culture and China. This project was a lot of fun," he said.Zuluboy said he urges artists around the world to start working with each other as he feels this cooperation will better the world."Teaming up with another national is the perfect platform to learn about other people and their countries. Let's team up and create a beautiful world," he said.