Hong Kong further steps up anti-epidemic measures amid surging local infections

Cleaners spray disinfectant fluid to clean the street at Sha Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: cnsphoto

Hong Kong on Sunday announced new anti-epidemic measures, including mandatory face mask wearing in all indoor public places, as daily confirmed cases for the first time surpassed 100 since the COVID-19 outbreak.The move came a few days after the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government tightened control measures in the face of a worsening epidemic situation.There has been no sign that the coronavirus spread is brought under control, said HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a press conference on Sunday afternoon, citing that more than 100 new confirmed cases were reported on Sunday.Lam said the Executive Council will convene a special meeting to revise an anti-disease regulation to make it mandatory for people to wear face masks in all indoor public places, an escalation from the existing requirement of mask-wearing on public transport.The closures of 12 types of entertainment venues and dining restrictions over restaurants, due to expire on Tuesday, will be extended for another seven days, Lam said.Lam also said civil servants who do not provide emergency and essential services will start to work at home for a week since Monday and advised schools to avoid group gatherings of students and adopt safe approaches to inform students of their exam scores.Hong Kong reported 519 confirmed cases over the past two weeks ending Saturday, with 411 local infections and bringing the total tally to over 1,700, Lam noted. The deaths rose to 12.