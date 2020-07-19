Oyster breeding business increases locals' incomes in Xiapu, Fujian

Farmers sort oysters on Yu Kaiming's sorting platform in the sea of Changchun Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 16, 2020. After introducing triploid oysters from east China's Shandong Province in 2015, Yu Kaiming has made great success in large-scale breeding of the oysters in Qiuzhugang Village. Now, more than 30 households in the village have joined the business, and the breeding area has exceeded 4,000 mu (about 267 hectares). Because of the good quality and popularity of the oysters, the breeding business has become a new way for the farmers to increase income. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Farmers of Qiuzhugang Village take boat to harvest oysters in Changchun Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 16, 2020.

Farmers of Qiuzhugang Village take boat to harvest oysters in the sea of Changchun Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 16, 2020.

Farmers rinse breeding cages as they harvest oysters in the sea of Changchun Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 16, 2020.