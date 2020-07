Local people visit a livestock market ahead of the annual festival Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 19, 2020. (Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows a livestock market ahead of the annual festival Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua)

Local people visit a livestock market ahead of the annual festival Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 19, 2020. (Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua)