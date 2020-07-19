Chinese Embassy in Myanmar slams US diplomat for driving wedge into regional ties

A Myanmar medical staff checks the body temperature of a member of the Chinese military medical expert from People's Liberation Army (PLA) as they arrive at the Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 24, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has slammed the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Myanmar for publishing an article in which he tried to attack and smear China, but analysts noted that such move aimed to that deliberately drive a wedge between China-Myanmar cooperation and bilateral are doomed to fail.Some observers in Myanmar reached by the Global Times on Sunday warned that the issue of the local US embassy article could sign a beginning of open competition between Beijing and Washington in the country and they did not expect it would reach Myanmar this fast.The US might be forcing Myanmar to take a side in such move, they noted. But the Myanmar side will not be fooled.In a statement published on Saturday following an anti-China article written by George Sibley, the US diplomat in Myanmar, the Chinese embassy spokesperson pointed out that for a period of time, the US has been pursuing the so-called America First policy. The US ignores international ethics and legal norms, disregards the common interests of mankind and international trends, and has done a lot of disgusting things.In order to contain China, US agencies abroad are ordered to attack and smear China. Now the US Embassy in Myanmar has also extended a dirty hand to the Chinese side, the Chinese embassy spokesperson wrote in the statement."The article of the US Embassy is full of dirty loopholes and shoddy work to the extent that is shocking. With extremely unreasonable logic, the article links Myanmar with Hong Kong and the South China Sea issues, and even with the democracy and sovereignty issues flaunted by the US in order to defame China-Myanmar relations, bilateral cooperation and anti-pandemic assistance," it added.Chinese analysts warned that the new trend that the US is using almost every possible proposition to contain China, especially on issues related to the South China Sea is increasingly evident, which aims to create discord between China and friendly neighbor countries in the region and harm cooperation between them."The majority of ASEAN countries are rational, and reluctant to blindly follow the US rhetoric at the cost of undermining their friendly ties with China. But it is necessary for Chinese diplomats and embassies located overseas to refute the US' smearing remarks to prevent some local media or civil organizations from hyping the false accusations against China," a Beijing-based international study researcher told the Global Times on Sunday on condition of anonymity.The US has regained the notorious "McCarthyist bigotry" and outdated "Cold War mindset" on its current China policy, and deliberately stoked ideological opposition, breaking through the baseline of the international law and basic norms governing international relations. China will never be driven by a few American anti-China forces, and will firmly defend its legitimate interests and dignity, according to the embassy.Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying remarked during a Wednesday press conference that the US has broken its commitment of not taking a stand in sovereignty issues in the South China Sea region. The US has been sending advanced military planes and vessels to the region, flexing its muscles while issuing its so-called position to undermine the efforts made by countries in the region to safeguard regional peace and stability.Such acts would further reveal to the world the hypocrisy and hegemony of the US, she noted.Facts speak louder than words, and could break lies easily, analysts said. "ASEAN countries are more than able to tell right from wrong."Compared to the "empty checks" the US has been offering to Myanmar, China always adheres to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in international exchanges, respects Myanmar's choice of development path in line with its own national conditions, and firmly supports Myanmar on multilateral occasions such as the UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council, to help Myanmar safeguard its sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests. "We believe justice always prevails," the Chinese embassy wrote in the statement.According to the Chinese embassy, the Chinese government, the People's Liberation Army, Chinese enterprises and NGOs have provided many batches of anti-pandemic materials for Myanmar, including more than 200,000 test reagents, nearly 60,000 sets of protective suits, more than 6.5 million masks and 35 ventilators. China also sent three teams of medical experts to Myanmar to share experience in fighting against the pandemic, and help Myanmar improve its capacity and level of pandemic prevention and management.The attempts of some Americans to stigmatize China-Myanmar relations are doomed to fail, it added.