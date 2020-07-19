Changchun int'l automobile expo ends

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/19 20:44:08

People visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2020. The 10-day automobile expo closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

A woman visits the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2020. The 10-day automobile expo closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

People visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2020. The 10-day automobile expo closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

People visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2020. The 10-day automobile expo closed on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus