EU summit extends into Sunday as leaders split over key recovery plan

President of the European Council Charles Michel (1st L), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (1st R), French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3rd R) meet at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2020. A special summit grouping heads of state and government of the European Union (EU) member states on Saturday failed to reach consensus on its multiannual budget and an ambitious recovery plan designed to lift the bloc out of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The leaders will reconvene on Sunday noon, a spokesman for the European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter late Saturday night. The summit was supposed to run from Friday to Saturday. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)A special summit grouping heads of state and government of the European Union (EU) member states on Saturday failed to reach consensus on its multiannual budget and an ambitious recovery plan designed to lift the bloc out of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Police are on duty at the European Quarter in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2020. A special summit grouping heads of state and government of the European Union (EU) member states on Saturday failed to reach consensus on its multiannual budget and an ambitious recovery plan designed to lift the bloc out of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The leaders will reconvene on Sunday noon, a spokesman for the European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter late Saturday night. The summit was supposed to run from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
