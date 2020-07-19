Veteran joins flood control efforts in Jiangxi

Zhang Heng wades home after finishing patrolling work in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2020. Zhang Heng, 27, was once a member of the national flag guards. He chose to return to his hometown to work as a farmer and take care of his parents after finishing his military service. Although his 60 mu (about 4 hectare) fields were severely damaged by floods this year, Zhang Heng actively joined in the flood control efforts together with his father. "I used to guard the honor and dignity of my country, and now I am guarding my parents and my hometown." Zhang said. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhang Heng carries sandbags to reinforce the embankment near the flood control post in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Zhang Heng delivers drink water to armed policemen fighting floods on the embankment in Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Zhang Heng (C) salutes to an armed policeman on the embankment in Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)