Farmer in Hebei cultivates new lotus varieties

Lu Ning takes photos of a new variety of lotus he cultivated at his lotus garden in Lujia Village of Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, on July 19, 2020. Lu Ning, a 41-year-old farmer in Hebei, has been fond of lotuses since he was very young. He invested his entire savings on the lotus planting at the age of 30. After years of unremitting efforts, Lu Ning has cultivated more than a dozen new lotus varieties. Nowadays, his lotus garden, covering an area of more than 30 mu (about 2 hectares) , produces more than 100,000 lotus roots annually. His potted lotus flowers have been sold throughout China. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Lu Ning works at his lotus garden in Lujia Village of Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, on July 19, 2020. Lu Ning, a 41-year-old farmer in Hebei, has been fond of lotuses since he was very young. He invested his entire savings on the lotus planting at the age of 30. After years of unremitting efforts, Lu Ning has cultivated more than a dozen new lotus varieties. Nowadays, his lotus garden, covering an area of more than 30 mu (about 2 hectares) , produces more than 100,000 lotus roots annually. His potted lotus flowers have been sold throughout China. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Lu Ning tends a new variety of lotus he cultivated at his lotus garden in Lujia Village of Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, on July 19, 2020. Lu Ning, a 41-year-old farmer in Hebei, has been fond of lotuses since he was very young. He invested his entire savings on the lotus planting at the age of 30. After years of unremitting efforts, Lu Ning has cultivated more than a dozen new lotus varieties. Nowadays, his lotus garden, covering an area of more than 30 mu (about 2 hectares) , produces more than 100,000 lotus roots annually. His potted lotus flowers have been sold throughout China. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)