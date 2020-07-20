People enjoy themselves at resort area in Jilin

People enjoy their time in a flower field at a resort area in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2020. Skiing fields in the resort area are transformed into flower fields, slides and other leisure tourism projects to attract tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)





People play on the slide at a resort area in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 19, 2020. Skiing fields in the resort area are transformed into flower fields, slides and other leisure tourism projects to attract tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

