Taq-e-Bast in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan

Photo taken on July 18, 2020 shows Taq-e-Bast, an ancient site which has been destroyed, in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan. Hundreds of historical monuments representing ancient civilizations ranging from Greek, Buddhism and Islam have either been destroyed or badly damaged during the protracted war and civil strife in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Ministry of Information and Culture has signed a contract with a local firm, the National Development Company, for the restoration of 12 historical monuments. (Photo by Abdul Aziz Safdari/Xinhua)

