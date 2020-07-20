False killer whales seen in South China Sea

False killer whales are seen in waters in northern area of the South China Sea, July 18, 2020. It's the first time that false killer whales, a Class-II protected species in China, have been spotted and recorded in the area by Chinese researchers. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

