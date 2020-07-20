China’s cinema industry sees flash recovery after reopening

An employee of a cinema in Handan, North China's Hebei Province disinfects the foyer on Sunday to prepare for the movie theater's re-opening on Monday. The China Film Administration announced Thursday that cinemas in low-risk areas can re-open from July 20, after being shuttered for about half a year. Photo: VCG

China's cinema industry - one of the last sectors to resume - has reopened to a flash recovery across the country,after over half a year of suspension.As of 7:09 am on Monday, the day Chinese cinemas reopened, the country's pre-sale box office has hit 1.38 million yuan ($197,300), and 50,000 people have watched films at over 6,100 cinema screenings nationwide, according to real-time box office information provider Maoyan.By Sunday, 391 theaters in 83 cities had pre-sold 948,000 tickets for their first day of business on Monday, with 34,000 buyers, the report said.The China Film Administration announced on July 16 that cinemas in low-risk areas would be allowed to reopen on Monday, while those in high-risk areas would remain closed.To ensure the safety of moviegoers, cinemas that reopen must strictly implement virus-related safety measures such as the wearing of face masks, limiting seating capacity to 30 percent for each showing, reducing the number of films to half that of the pre-epidemic period, and banning all food and beverages in theaters, according to the announcement.As Beijing's emergency response level was downgraded from two to three on Monday, the city will gradually open exhibitions, sporting events, performances and cinemas with traffic flow restrictions after assessment, Chen Bei, deputy secretary general of the Beijing municipal government, told a press conference on Sunday.With the mainland film industry restarting and the Hong Kong film and television entertainment sector is also doing well, Alibaba Pictures had risen 7.4 percent on the Hong Kong stock market by press time. IMAX China had climbed 2.3 percent and Maoyan 1.81 percent.