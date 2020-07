Entertainment events held in rural areas of Taiyuan, Shanxi

Artists perform in Loufan County of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, July 18, 2020. Various performances and entertainment events were carried out in rural areas of Taiyuan to enrich locals' daily life. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

Villagers watch a performance in Houcun Township, Yangqu County of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, July 18, 2020. Various performances and entertainment events were carried out in rural areas of Taiyuan to enrich locals' daily life. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

An artist performs in Houcun Township, Yangqu County of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, July 18, 2020. Various performances and entertainment events were carried out in rural areas of Taiyuan to enrich locals' daily life. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

An artist performs in Houcun Township, Yangqu County of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, July 18, 2020. Various performances and entertainment events were carried out in rural areas of Taiyuan to enrich locals' daily life. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)