Learning Chinese

Chat attack/ (ɡuónèiyóu)A: Why are you going through photos of European tourist attractions? We can't travel right now.你翻看欧洲旅游景点照片做什么？目前又不能去旅游。(nǐfānkàn ōuzhōu lǚyóu jǐnɡdiǎn zhàopiàn zuòshénme? mùqián yòubùnénɡ qùlǚyóu.)B: My friend from Spain sent me these. They are still choosing to travel this summer, but what's different from previous years is they will choose a domestic vacation.这是我的朋友从西班牙发来的。他们仍然会选择在今年夏天出行,只不过与往年不同的是他们将选择国内游。(zhèshì wǒde pénɡyǒu cónɡxībānyá fāláide. tāmen rénɡrán huìxuǎnzé zàijīnnián xiàtiān chūxínɡ, zhǐbúɡuò yǔwǎnɡnián bùtónɡde shìtāmen jiānɡxuǎnzé ɡuónèiyóu.)A: Most of the tourists traveling in the EU are from Europe.在欧盟境内旅游的游客大多来自欧盟本土。(zàiōuménɡ jìnɡnèilǚyóude yóukè dàduō láizì ōuménɡ běntǔ.)B: I also saw that the Paris Tourism Bureau predicted that this summer's tourism activities will be only 30 percent to 50 percent of previous years.我还看到巴黎旅游局预计,今年夏天旅游业活动仅为往年的30%～50%。(wǒháikàndào bālí lǚyóujú yùjì, jīnnián xiàtiān lǚyóuyè huódònɡ jǐnwéi wǎnɡniánde bǎifēnzhīsānshí dàowǔshí.)A: Some analyses think that self-driving tours and short-distance tours may become opportunities for the industry to recover in the future.有分析认为未来一段时间内自驾游、短途游或将成为行业复苏的契机。(yǒufēnxī rènwéi wèilái yīduàn shíjiānnèi zìjiàyóu, duǎntúyóu huòjiānɡ chénɡwéi hánɡyè fùsūde qìjī.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT