China urges UK not to go further down wrong path over Hong Kong

A flag-raising ceremony is held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

China urges the British side not to go further down the wrong path to avoid further damage to China-UK relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said after the UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he may suspend the UK's extradition treaty with Hong Kong.Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that China expresses firm opposition to the UK's recent wrong remarks and measures on Hong Kong affairs, which ignored the basic fact that the national security law for Hong Kong is conducive to the stable and sustainable development of "one country, two systems."Such wrong remarks grossly violated the international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, Wang said at Monday's media briefing.Wang's remarks came after Raab said he may suspend the UK's extradition treaty with Hong Kong, and he was expected to make the announcement on Monday.Global Times