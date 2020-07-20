Serbian president to fulfill his hoop dreams

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (1st L) at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has enrolled in a sports college to fulfill what he called his boyhood dream of becoming a basketball coach."For the second time in my life I became a student... in a wish to become a basketball coach for kids," Vucic said on Instagram on Saturday."You would not believe how happy I am that after many years I am starting to realize my boyhood dreams."Vucic, 50, is a law graduate. He became prime minister in 2014 and took over the presidency in 2017."There is nothing nicer than spending Saturdays and Sundays with young players, children whom you can teach something," he told the Kurir daily, a pro-government tabloid in June.