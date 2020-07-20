Mysterious case: police baffled after woman ‘vanishes’ from home

A woman in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, was found to have disappeared on July 5 without leaving any trace. Photo: Dushikuaibao

A woman from Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, "vanished" mysteriously from her home at dawn earlier in July amid heavy rain, and local police have yet to discover her whereabouts, reported Toutiao News on Monday.The 53-year-old woman, surnamed Lai, was found to have disappeared at around 5:30 am on July 5, according to her husband, surnamed Xu, who had been sleeping by her side until she was gone.Lai is believed to have left only with the pajamas she was wearing and a pair of sports shoes, but no other belongings such as her cellphone, ID or umbrella.No trace has yet been found of Lai's whereabouts after local police checked all surveillance cameras in the building, residential compound, and nearby streets.The local police have also searched every inch of the compound including basements, rooftops and compound pools but failed to find any clues.Lai works as a cleaner at a local accounting firm and has two daughters.After her disappearance, all of her family members, relatives and co-workers at the company said that they had not seen her.The case, which has been attracting public attention and given rise to a lot of speculation, is still under investigation.