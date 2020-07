Lightning, thunderstorm kills 14 in India's Bihar

A villager shouldering a gas cylinder wades through floodwater at Muzaffarpur district of India's eastern state of Bihar on July 19, 2020. A total of 14 persons died in incidents of lightning and thunderstorms at various places in India's eastern state of Bihar on Sunday, an official of the state's disaster management department told Xinhua via phone. (Str/Xinhua)

Huts and mud houses are submerged by floodwater at Muzaffarpur district of India's eastern state of Bihar on July 19, 2020. A total of 14 persons died in incidents of lightning and thunderstorms at various places in India's eastern state of Bihar on Sunday, an official of the state's disaster management department told Xinhua via phone. (Str/Xinhua)

Huts and mud houses are submerged by floodwater at Muzaffarpur district of India's eastern state of Bihar on July 19, 2020. A total of 14 persons died in incidents of lightning and thunderstorms at various places in India's eastern state of Bihar on Sunday, an official of the state's disaster management department told Xinhua via phone. (Str/Xinhua)

People wade through floodwater at Muzaffarpur district of India's eastern state of Bihar on July 19, 2020. A total of 14 persons died in incidents of lightning and thunderstorms at various places in India's eastern state of Bihar on Sunday, an official of the state's disaster management department told Xinhua via phone. (Str/Xinhua)