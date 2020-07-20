Threatened northern sea lion makes surprising visit to NE China’s Liaoning Province

A northern sea lion, also known as a Steller sea lion, a near-threatened species of sea lion that typically lives in the northern Pacific, appeared for the first time near a port in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: Pear Video

A northern sea lion, also known as a Steller sea lion, a near-threatened species of sea lion that typically lives in the northern Pacific, appeared for the first time near a port in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, reported ifeng.com on Friday.According to a video taken by a local resident, the animal did not show any sign of nerves when border inspection police approached it while it was lying on the beach, but instead seemed to be very familiar with the surrounding.The police said it was not injured.The endangered animal, listed on the Red List of Threatened Species of International Union for Conservation of Nature, is rarely seen in Chinese waters.It is not known how it traveled across the oceans to arrive in Liaoning.The local authorities have been taking full care of it since finding it.Chinese netizens showed a warm welcome to this rare guest. On China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, a netizen commented, "Knowing that China is better, the animal came to take a look at the country." Another commented that it came to China to take a deep breath of its fresh air.