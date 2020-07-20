Sichuan carries out projects to achieve all-round rural development

Aerial photo shows the Shenglian Islet in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2020. In recent years, Sichuan Province has carried out a set of projects to achieve all-round rural development with a focus on improving rural residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)

Aerial photo shows a village in Laguo Township of Butuo County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 24, 2020. In recent years, Sichuan Province has carried out a set of projects to achieve all-round rural development with a focus on improving rural residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Aerial photo shows an observation deck at the Longquanshan city forest park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2020. In recent years, Sichuan Province has carried out a set of projects to achieve all-round rural development with a focus on improving rural residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Aerial photo shows a Tibetan village in Dainba County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 25, 2020. In recent years, Sichuan Province has carried out a set of projects to achieve all-round rural development with a focus on improving rural residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Aerial photo shows a cole flower field in Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 25, 2020. In recent years, Sichuan Province has carried out a set of projects to achieve all-round rural development with a focus on improving rural residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)