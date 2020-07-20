MBTs pass shallow trench successively

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army rumble through cobbled path during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army rumble through cobbled path during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army pass through a muddy shallow trench successively during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army pass through a muddy shallow trench successively during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)