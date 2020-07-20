MBTs pass shallow trench successively

Source: China Military Online Published: 2020/7/20 18:44:41

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army rumble through cobbled path during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)


 

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army rumble through cobbled path during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)


 

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army pass through a muddy shallow trench successively during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)


 

Main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army pass through a muddy shallow trench successively during a long-distance maneuver to a designated field in plateau area on July 14, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)


 
 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus