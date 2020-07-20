Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Anhui put into use

Floodwater from the Huaihe River are diverted into the Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Funan County, east China's Anhui Province, July 20, 2020. The Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Anhui has been put into use at 0032 GMT Monday in the wake of rising water level in the Huaihe River. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Aerial photo shows floodwater from the Huaihe River being diverted through the Wangjiaba floodgate into the Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Funan County, east China's Anhui Province, July 20, 2020. The Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Anhui has been put into use at 0032 GMT Monday in the wake of rising water level in the Huaihe River. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Floodwater from the Huaihe River are diverted through the Wangjiaba floodgate into the Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Funan County, east China's Anhui Province, July 20, 2020. The Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Anhui has been put into use at 0032 GMT Monday in the wake of rising water level in the Huaihe River. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)