Only one quarter of Japanese want Olympic Games in 2021: poll

Just one in four people in Japan want to see the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympic Games held in 2021, with most backing either further delay or a cancelation, a new poll shows.Only 23.9 percent of respondents in the three-day nationwide poll published Sunday said they wanted to see the 2020 Games held in 2021.The survey carried out by the Kyodo news agency found 36.4 percent of respondents back a further delay of the Games, while 33.7 think the flagship event should be canceled altogether.Most of those backing a delay or cancelation said they simply didn't believe the pandemic could be contained in time for the Games, now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.A separate survey carried out over the weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper found 33 percent of respondents backed holding the Games in 2021, with 61 percent supporting another postponement or cancelation.Tokyo 2020 was postponed in March, marking the worst disruption to the Games since two editions were canceled during World War II. The nationwide polls echo a separate survey carried out in June of Tokyo residents.Japanese and Olympic officials have made clear that a further postponement is not on the table. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Friday that the Games could be "a unique milestone for the entire world" noting they "will be the first worldwide gathering after coronavirus." But Bach warned that the unprecedented health situation meant multiple scenarios were being considered for Tokyo.