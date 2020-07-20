Chinese relay satellites, deep-space ground stations ready for upcoming Mars mission

To ensure a successful launch of the Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket for China's first Mars probe mission, the country's space-borne spacecraft monitoring and control team has completed preparation work, including adaptive adjustments to the Tianlian relay communication satellites and deep-space ground stations in Northeast and Northwest China.The two relay communication satellites are now in their "optimum condition" ahead of the Tianwen-1 launch mission, the team said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday.Tianlian satellites are China's data tracking and relay communication satellites that fly in the geostationary orbit. They are mainly tasked to provide data relay, measurements and control, and transmission services for the in-orbit spacecraft on a global scale.In the Tianwen-1 launch mission, the team will operate the two satellites to provide remote measurements and data relay services for the Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket.

Photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the Long March-5 rocket at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province. The Long March-5 rocket, to be used to launch China's first Mars exploration mission, was vertically transported to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province on Friday. The carrier rocket, coded as Long March-5 Y4, is planned to be launched in late July or early August, according to the China National Space Administration. (Photo by Zhang Gaoxiang/Xinhua)

