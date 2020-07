A group of tourists pose at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Monday before they fly to Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu Province for travel. This is the first tour group departing Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province since it announced on Sunday the resumption of inter-provincial group travel. Inter-provincial travel has been suspended in China for nearly half a year since the outbreak of COVID-19. Photo: cnsphoto

