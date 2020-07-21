Daily new coronavirus cases in US surpass China’s total

People line up to enter a department store in Brooklyn Borough of New York, the United States, on July 16, 2020. Confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 3.5 million on Thursday in the United States, with deaths over 137,000, while debate over mask-wearing, one of the most effective means of curbing the virus spread, persists around the country. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The US passed a terrible milestone Sunday with 80,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day, exceeding the total number of cases in all of China, as Chinese experts predict the peak has yet to be reached.According to the data by the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University, a further 84,033 cases were confirmed in the US from Saturday 05:33 pm to Sunday 06:34 pm, which exceeded the accumulated confirmed cases reported in China so far.Liang Manchun, an associate research fellow at the Institute for Public Safety Research of Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Monday that he had not expected the number of daily cases to reach 80,000 until the end of July.The rapid increase in new cases was mainly due to the failure of anti-pandemic work and the early reopening of establishments and widespread protests, Liang noted.The number of new cases could hit 90,000 a day in a week or two, Liang said.If the US government took epidemic prevention and control seriously and the public were to pay attention to self-protection, the country could flatten the curve of infection within three to four months, Liang said.Despite the startling increase in the coronavirus cases, the Trump administration is trying to block billions of dollars for states to conduct testing and contact tracing in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.Liang believes it could take the US more than a year to contain the coronavirus, but the situation may change if a vaccine is developed, or there’s a leadership change in Washington or nationwide protests continue to abate.Shen Yi, an associate professor of international politics at Fudan University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Monday that the Trump administration “treats human life as if it were not worth a straw” which has led to the uncontrollable and unexpected epidemic.Trump assertion that the COVID-19 is no big deal, is an obviously self-deception, Shen said, noting that such a response made the epidemic worse.The obfuscation of reality has led to ridiculous conspiracy theories such as mask contain a 5G antenna that can be used by the government to track and control people that will “eventually infect your brain with cancer.”Shen said conspiracy theories reflect an anti-intellectualism in some parts of the US, which is being incited by US right-wing media and Trump’s tweets.The Trump administration’s failure to refute rumors and allowing them to spread online aim to fool the public and suck more votes for their election from his base, Shen said.