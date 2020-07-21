AVIC tells Geely to stop using Y-20 plane in marketing campaign

Photo: Screenshot of Geely account at Toutiao

China Aviation Industry Culture Center, a subsidiary of the State-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), has sent a letter to auto-maker Geely, calling on it to stop using images of the Y-20 military transport aircraft.In the letter, AVIC accused Geely of using the Y-20 in commercial ads in March and July without its authorization, as well as publishing such content in new media platforms. "The move is false advertising and has infringed on the legitimate rights AVIC," the letter said.AVIC demanded that Geely immediately deletes all such content, as well as apologizing and clarifying that the car firm has no relationship with the Y-20. It also demanded a written reply from Geely within seven days.An employee of China Aviation Industry Culture Center told the Global Times that it has not received any response from Geely as of Monday noon. He said that AVIC has been communicating with Geely since April and the losses incurred are still under evaluation."If the matter enters a litigation process, it will be the first case involving the intellectual property of China's key military equipment," the employee said.According to screen captures widely circulated on the internet, it is very easy to identify the aircraft in the ads as a Y-20 although Geely has "darkened" the plane's appearance. Geely also directly used an image of a Y-20 in a post on Toutiao on April 1.Geely did not respond to an interview request from the Global Times.Global Times