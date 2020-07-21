Moviegoers can't wait, as cinemas in Beijing get ready to open

Photo:VCG

Some cinemas in Beijing are ready reopen and moviegoers can book tickets online using their real name, after Beijing downgrades its COVID-19 emergency response to level III on Monday.Moviegoers reached by the Global Times said they are confident in the cinemas' anti-virus measures.Wang Lipeng, manager of Jackie Chan Yaolai Cinema at Fangshan district, told the Beijing News that related authorities conducted a health survey of all employees of Beijing's cinemas on July 16, the day the China Film Administration announced cinemas could reopen. The survey checked the travel histories of employees who work in cinemas, to see if they have been to any medium or high-risk areas.Cinemas have conducted various anti-virus work, including environmental sanitation and QR code application for audience registration, according to Wang.Li Shixin, 28, a resident of Beijing's Xicheng district, checked for tickets online, as soon as she learned cinemas would reopen. The earliest tickets people could book is for Friday.Li told the Global Times that she has full confidence in the anti-epidemic work in cinemas after Beijing succeeded in effectively controlling a recent outbreak. She is curious if there will be a strong smell of disinfectant in the theaters.According to the China Film Distribution Association, employees in cinemas should check their body temperature before starting work. If they have a fever they must seek medical help.Theatre's lobbies, movie halls, washrooms, corridors and evacuation passageways shall be sprayed with disinfectant twice a day. Ticket and snack vending machines, seats in public areas, entrance ways and toilets will be wiped clean five times a day.Theatre seats, 3D glasses and other objects the audience directly contacts will be disinfected after every showing.Before entering the theater, moviegoers will be required to wear a mask, have their temperatures checked and their personal information registered, according to the guidance.Moviegoers have to purchase tickets online using their real name to ensure contactless sales. The distance between strangers much be at least one meter and seating capacity shall not exceed 30 percent per showing. The number of screenings per day will be half of the normal number, and each screening can last no more than two hours.Li hopes to see the expected blockbuster movies that were scheduled to be released during Spring Festival holidays in January."I've been waiting to have movie date with my boyfriend. Now, the dream has finally come true!" Li said excitedly. Her residential community was quarantined for more than 10 days as it is near the Xinfadi food market where last month's minor outbreak occurred.