Ecological environment improves around Chagan Lake in NE China's Jilin

Photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows a floral plantation near the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Great efforts have been made in recent years to restore the ecological environment around the lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows the wetlands around the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Great efforts have been made in recent years to restore the ecological environment around the lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows a view of the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Great efforts have been made in recent years to restore the ecological environment around the lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows birds flying over the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Great efforts have been made in recent years to restore the ecological environment around the lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows a floral plantation near the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Great efforts have been made in recent years to restore the ecological environment around the lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

