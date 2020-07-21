Villagers harvest rice in Lixian County in China's Hunan

Villagers transplant rice seedlings in Gaitian Village in Lixian County, central China's Hunan Province, July 20, 2020. Villagers in Lixian County worked in paddy field to harvest early rice and replant late rice after heavy rain. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows villagers transplanting rice seedlings in Gaitian Village in Lixian County, central China's Hunan Province. Villagers in Lixian County worked in paddy field to harvest early rice and replant late rice after heavy rain. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows villagers harvesting rice in Xiongjiawan Village in Lixian County, central China's Hunan Province. Villagers in Lixian County worked in paddy field to harvest early rice and replant late rice after heavy rain. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

