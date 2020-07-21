China will firmly respond to UK’s wrong deeds over HK: Chinese embassy in UK

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the office for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR. Photo: AFP

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the UK's recent wrong remarks and deeds relating to the national security law for Hong Kong, which interfered in China's internal affairs and Hong Kong affairs, and China will respond firmly, the Chinese embassy in the UK said on Tuesday, after the UK suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.China urges the UK to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and China's internal affairs in any way, and not to go further down the wrong path, otherwise it will backfire, the spokesperson of the embassy said in a statement.The embassy's statement came after UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the suspension of the UK's extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely." The UK's arms embargo on China will also be extended to Hong Kong, including on lethal weapons.The move could be seen as "a gift" that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is offering to the Trump administration in exchange for more bargaining chips for a possible US-UK trade deal, which may further jeopardize ties with China. Experts said it's more of a "symbolic" move rather than one with any real impact.Ignoring China's solemn position and repeated representations, the British side repeated its mistakes in violating international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, attempting to disrupt the implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong and undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, according to the embassy's statement.China strongly condemns and firmly opposes the move, and will resolutely respond to any interference in its internal affairs, the statement said.After the implementation of the law, Hong Kong will be more secure and prosperous, and we have full confidence in the bright future of Hong Kong, the statement said.Any attempt to put pressure on China and obstruct the implementation of the law is bound to be firmly opposed by the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, and is doomed to failure, the statement said.Global Times