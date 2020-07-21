Yellow River issues blue warning for upstream flood

Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2020 shows water gushing out from a sluiceway of the Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

The Yellow River Water Conservancy Commission has issued a blue warning for upstream flood conditions as strong rains continue to swell the river and reservoirs.Affected by the rainfall, the inflow of water from the Yellow River continues to increase, and the flow of the Lanzhou Hydrological Station reached 3,000 cubic meters per second on Monday night.The upper reaches of the Yellow River activated a Level IV emergency response to flood and drought disaster.The water levels of the Longyangxia and Liujiaxia reservoirs have approached the flood limit water levels, forecasts showed.Regions such as Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia and Inner Mongolia could also be affected. The Yellow River Water Conservancy Commission has informed them to make arrangements against possible floods.The Ministry of Water Resources also warned on Monday that fIood response work should be upgraded, as strong rains will hit parts of China in the next three days.Since June, continuous downpours have pummelled large parts of southern China, and the water in many rivers in the affected regions has exceeded alert levels.Global Times