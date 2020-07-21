Scenery of Gongyi in central China's Henan

Aerial photo taken on May 3, 2019 shows a glass bridge on the Changshou mountain at Zhulin Town in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 2, 2019 shows a view of the Changshou mountain at Zhulin Town in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2020 shows a view of the junction area of the Yellow River and the Yiluo River in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows a view of Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2020 shows a view of the Ciyun temple on Qinglong mountain in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2020 shows a view of the Qinglong mountain in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows a tourist destination featuring the birthplace of Du Fu, a poet of the Tang Dynasty (618 A.D.-907 A.D.), in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows a museum in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Lying to the north of Mount Song, Gongyi is famous for its cultural relics and historic sites, such as the birthplace of renowned poet Du Fu, at the junction area where the Yellow River meets the Yiluo River. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)